Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.52.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

TSE CHR opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.