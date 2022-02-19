Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

