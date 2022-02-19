Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 627,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

