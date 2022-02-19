Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,097 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth about $2,003,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 360.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 160,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

