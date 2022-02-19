Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

