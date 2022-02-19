Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 464.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $62,438,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ACM Research by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ACM Research by 417.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $33,682,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

