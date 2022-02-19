Citigroup Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $29.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.71% from the stock’s current price.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.