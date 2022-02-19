Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 73,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

