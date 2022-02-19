Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Financial Analysis

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.63, suggesting that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarivate and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71 Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.22%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Clarivate.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 8.16 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -100.00 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 562.35 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -44.24

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.45% 2.53% Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

