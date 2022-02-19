Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets lowered Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

