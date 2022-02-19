Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 700,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,348,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 24.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

