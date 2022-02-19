Club Atletico Independiente Market Capitalization Tops $397,485.42 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $397,485.42 and $9,467.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00105897 BTC.

About Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

