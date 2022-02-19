Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 621,400 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CDAK opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

