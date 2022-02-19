Cohu, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cohu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

