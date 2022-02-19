Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

