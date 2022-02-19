Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

