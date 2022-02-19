Comparing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks -5.10% -3.42% -1.68%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TROOPS and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than TROOPS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Ceragon Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 103.97 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $290.77 million 0.57 -$14.83 million ($0.18) -11.00

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats TROOPS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

