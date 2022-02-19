Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.