comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.09 Million

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report sales of $97.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.69 million and the highest is $97.50 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.17 million to $368.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $400.31 million, with estimates ranging from $398.03 million to $402.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover comScore.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 261,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,586. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in comScore by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

