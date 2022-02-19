Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $125.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 54.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 89,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $540.38 million, a P/E ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.