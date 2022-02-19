Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $125.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 54.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 89,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $540.38 million, a P/E ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.