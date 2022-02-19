Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.48. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.33%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.45.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

