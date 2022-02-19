Content Neutrality Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,174.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $212,312.53 and $1,174.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

