ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski Sells 56,091 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30.

On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 252,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

