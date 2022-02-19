ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski Sells 56,091 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30.
- On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 252,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContextLogic (WISH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.