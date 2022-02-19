Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $61.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Continental Resources by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Continental Resources by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 73,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.