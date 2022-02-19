Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.
VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.41.
Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.