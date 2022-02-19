Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $19,045,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 609,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

