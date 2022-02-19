ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading Down 4.8%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 7,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.76) to GBX 256 ($3.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.