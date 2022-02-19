Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $378.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

