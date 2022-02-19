Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121,623 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

