Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $280.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

