Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,942.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

