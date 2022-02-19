Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $26.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, reduced their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.49. 610,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,302. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cortexyme by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cortexyme by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

