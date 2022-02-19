Cowen Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $890.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $880.00 to $890.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $756.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

