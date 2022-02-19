Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $793.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.00 million and the lowest is $784.00 million. Crane reported sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

