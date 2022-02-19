Credit Suisse AG Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $83.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

