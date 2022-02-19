Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.97 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

