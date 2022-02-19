Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 546,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

