Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,540 Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of EFIX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

