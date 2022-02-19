Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,461 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

