Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,987 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

RAD opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

