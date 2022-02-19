Credit Suisse Group Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.66 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

