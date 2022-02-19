Credit Suisse Group Raises STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target to €65.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.93% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($56.82).

EPA:STM opened at €38.25 ($43.47) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.07.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

