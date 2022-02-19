Credit Suisse Group Trims Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price to $134.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Allegion stock opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

