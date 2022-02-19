Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.82. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.700-$10.250 EPS.

CROX opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Crocs by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.