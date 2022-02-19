Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0328

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Crown has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $954,117.11 and $928.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,954.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.00774247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00217438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00021711 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,119,368 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

