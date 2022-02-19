CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.58 ($72.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVD shares. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ETR EVD opened at €63.72 ($72.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €48.78 ($55.43) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($82.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

