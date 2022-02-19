CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $6,067,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. 906,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.