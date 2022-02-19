Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 58,382 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $527,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.33 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

