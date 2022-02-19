Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $47,237,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average is $189.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

