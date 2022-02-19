Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,704 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $2,162,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $186.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

