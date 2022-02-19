Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 146,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 61.3% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $215.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $163.12 and a twelve month high of $218.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

